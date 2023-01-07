BTG (LON:BTG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $840.00

BTG plc (LON:BTG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 840 ($10.12) and traded as high as GBX 840 ($10.12). BTG shares last traded at GBX 840 ($10.12), with a volume of 271,742 shares traded.
BTG Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 840 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 840. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.47.
BTG Company Profile
BTG plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Interventional Medicine, Pharmaceuticals, and Licensing. The Interventional Medicine segment offers interventional oncology products and systems, such as beads and TheraSphere for treatment of liver cancer; and GALIL medical system, a cryoablation technology for use in kidney cancer and other indications.
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
Receive News & Ratings for BTG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.