Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BNZL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,935 ($35.36) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,937.86 ($35.40).

Bunzl Price Performance

BNZL stock opened at GBX 2,900 ($34.94) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,932.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,890.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.17. The stock has a market cap of £9.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,164.18. Bunzl has a 52-week low of GBX 2,542 ($30.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,249 ($39.14).

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

