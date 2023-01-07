Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Raised to “Buy” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $200.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $105.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BURL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $152.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised Burlington Stores from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $218.11.

Burlington Stores Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of BURL stock opened at $223.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.04. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 90.29 and a beta of 1.03. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $106.47 and a fifty-two week high of $266.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 37.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CAO Jeffrey Laub sold 2,917 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.63, for a total transaction of $570,652.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,168.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 33.2% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company's stores offer fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, baby, beauty, footwear, accessories, home, toys, gifts, and coats. As of October 29, 2022, it operated 893 stores in 46 states and Puerto Rico principally under the Burlington Stores name.

