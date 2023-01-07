Burtech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BRKHU) Trading 0.9% Higher

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.67 and last traded at $10.27. 1,003 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 40,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

Burtech Acquisition Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burtech Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Burtech Acquisition stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Burtech Acquisition Company Profile

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

