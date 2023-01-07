Cadence Bank NA Sells 13,072 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cadence Bank NA lessened its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 81.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,072 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 2.5% of Cadence Bank NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $166.55 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.26 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $294.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.31 and a 200-day moving average of $149.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.89.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

