Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Trading 6.2% Higher

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) traded up 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.25 and last traded at $17.25. 1,593 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 203,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.70 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Calumet Specialty Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average of $15.01.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, Chairman Stephen P. Mawer bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $56,945.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 150,054 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,378.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Stephen P. Mawer acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $56,945.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 150,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,378.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Carter purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $32,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 289,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,680,598.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9,500 shares of company stock worth $160,765. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLMT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 24.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 40,480 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 185.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 16,436 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter worth $54,000. 21.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

