Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Stock Position Decreased by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Camden National were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Camden National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on CAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Camden National in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Camden National in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Camden National Stock Performance

CAC opened at $42.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Camden National Co. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $52.16.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.11). Camden National had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $47.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camden National Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden National Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.83%.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

Featured Articles

