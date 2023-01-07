Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay Sells 19,000 Shares

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.04, for a total transaction of C$1,349,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,192,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$84,689,950.59.

Timothy Shawn Mckay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 2nd, Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 25,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.88, for a total transaction of C$2,022,095.00.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 50,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$81.17, for a total transaction of C$4,058,675.00.

On Thursday, November 10th, Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 31,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$81.04, for a total transaction of C$2,512,156.30.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

CNQ traded up C$2.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$73.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,365,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,589,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$81.13 billion and a PE ratio of 7.14. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of C$57.84 and a twelve month high of C$88.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$77.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$72.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.80 by C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.48 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 9.8699996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNQ shares. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$80.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$96.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$85.94.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

