Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Purchased by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,807 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $78.64 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $81.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.02.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 252.82% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $49.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 32.35%.

CAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,718.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

