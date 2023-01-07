Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. Grows Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,355 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for 4.8% of Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 21.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after buying an additional 5,980,777 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 145.2% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,907,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $446,443,000 after buying an additional 2,906,043 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $167,770,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 6.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,278,728,000 after buying an additional 1,607,427 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Applied Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.64.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $104.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.18. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.