Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. Has $5.78 Million Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. AutoZone makes up 3.8% of Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 41.7% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 144.4% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 100.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $4,165,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $4,165,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total transaction of $33,001,223.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,290,442.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,889 shares of company stock worth $48,202,561 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,486.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,466.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,292.45. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,703.32 and a 1-year high of $2,610.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.76.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $24.82 by $2.63. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $25.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.96 EPS for the current year.

AZO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,568.40.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

