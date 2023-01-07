Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $2.49 Million in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 118,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,000. Vistra comprises approximately 1.6% of Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 27.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 4.7% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Vistra by 14.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Vistra by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 38,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 333,201 shares in the company, valued at $7,616,974.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,200. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

VST traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $22.51. 3,411,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,128,299. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $27.39.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Vistra had a positive return on equity of 44.82% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. On average, analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.193 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently -74.76%.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

