Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Stock Price Down 2%

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) shares fell 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.80 and last traded at $15.88. 81,635 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 59,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Carter Bankshares in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Carter Bankshares Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $393.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Institutional Trading of Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CARE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.75 million. Carter Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 24.05%. Equities analysts predict that Carter Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 2.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 236.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

