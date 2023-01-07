CashBackPro (CBP) Trading Down 5.5% This Week

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 7th. One CashBackPro token can now be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00005099 BTC on exchanges. CashBackPro has a market cap of $87.99 million and approximately $5,378.34 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CashBackPro has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00012815 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00037526 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00041486 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005888 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00018583 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00234747 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro (CRYPTO:CBP) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @ComBoxTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. CashBackPro’s official website is cashbackpro.net.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.87192564 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $13,718.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cashbackpro.net/.”

