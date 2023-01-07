CCFNB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $48.50

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.50 and traded as low as $47.00. CCFNB Bancorp shares last traded at $47.00, with a volume of 100 shares.

CCFNB Bancorp Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.46.

Get CCFNB Bancorp alerts:

CCFNB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.82%.

About CCFNB Bancorp

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Columbia Bank & Trust Co that provides banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It accepts checking, savings, money market, interest checking, individual retirement, and repo sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CCFNB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCFNB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.