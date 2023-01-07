CEEK VR Market Cap Tops $64.73 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for $0.0803 or 0.00000474 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $64.73 million and approximately $3.84 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00012722 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00037426 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00040476 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005853 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00018718 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00234592 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.07736231 USD and is up 3.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $2,660,142.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

