Celo (CELO) Trading 8.1% Higher Over Last Week

Celo (CELO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. During the last seven days, Celo has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. One Celo coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00003014 BTC on major exchanges. Celo has a market cap of $246.71 million and approximately $11.79 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Celo alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 57.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.05 or 0.00431399 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $291.00 or 0.01718414 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,159.98 or 0.30470553 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 483,246,415 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org. Celo’s official message board is forum.celo.org. Celo’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celo is https://reddit.com/r/celohq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Celo

According to CryptoCompare, “The Celo Foundation is a non-profit organization based in the US that supports the growth and development of the open-source Celo Platform. Guided by the Celo community tenets, the Foundation contributes to education, technical research, environmental health, community engagement, and ecosystem outreach—activities that support and encourage an inclusive financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.Celo's mission is to build a financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.