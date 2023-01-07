Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CELH shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Celsius from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CELH opened at $97.26 on Friday. Celsius has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $122.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.26 and a 200 day moving average of $94.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.31 and a beta of 1.88.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.85). Celsius had a negative net margin of 26.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $188.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.14 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celsius will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.03, for a total transaction of $1,111,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,246,674.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Celsius by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 51,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

