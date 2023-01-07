Chainbing (CBG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $649.43 Million

Chainbing (CBG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 7th. Chainbing has a total market cap of $649.43 million and $1,240.77 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chainbing has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One Chainbing token can currently be purchased for $1.29 or 0.00007619 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chainbing alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003627 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 58.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.15 or 0.00431798 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.90 or 0.01681794 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,166.65 or 0.30498763 BTC.

Chainbing Token Profile

Chainbing launched on July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. The official website for Chainbing is www.chainbing.io. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chainbing is medium.com/@chainbing.

Chainbing Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainbing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainbing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainbing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chainbing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainbing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.