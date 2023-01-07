CHAR Technologies (CVE:YES) Shares Down 4.3%

CHAR Technologies Ltd. (CVE:YES – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. 20,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 17,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

CHAR Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.32. The company has a market cap of C$27.39 million and a P/E ratio of -3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.14.

CHAR Technologies Company Profile

CHAR Technologies Ltd., a cleantech development and services company, engages in the conversion of organic waste into clean energy and biocarbon products. It offers SulfaCHAR, an activated biochar designed and developed to capture noxious hydrogen sulfide; Cleanfyre, a form of bio coal that allows large industrial users to switch from heavy greenhouse gas (GHG) emission fossil coal to GHG-neutral bio coal; and equipment for industrial water treatment.

