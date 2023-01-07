Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $98.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Erste Group Bank raised Charles Schwab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.67.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $84.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.33 and its 200-day moving average is $73.28. The company has a market cap of $153.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,312.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,312.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total value of $10,731,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,184,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,506,270.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2,611.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,832,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,009,428,000 after purchasing an additional 22,953,375 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $1,109,194,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 266.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,120,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,101,000 after buying an additional 11,716,745 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 9.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,993,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,282 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,764,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,097,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007,895 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.