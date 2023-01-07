Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Boosts Position in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 840,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230,000 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Centerra Gold were worth $3,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Centerra Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 125.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 13,233 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the first quarter worth about $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CGAU. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Centerra Gold Price Performance

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

NYSE:CGAU opened at $5.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average of $5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.61. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $10.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 19.63%.

Centerra Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.