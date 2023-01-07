Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys 21,578 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,578 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 103,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 32,153 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,439,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,167,000 after acquiring an additional 182,177 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,623,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679,928 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $29.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -165.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $3,630,594.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,336.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $3,630,594.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,336.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $2,654,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at $525,975.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 285,303 shares of company stock worth $8,816,980. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment and Industrial & Energy Technology. The company offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

See Also

