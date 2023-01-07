Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,825 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,140,714,000 after acquiring an additional 339,889 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,325,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,506,692,000 after acquiring an additional 596,760 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,087,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,380,895,000 after acquiring an additional 49,004 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,304,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $624,481,000 after acquiring an additional 15,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,290,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $617,802,000 after acquiring an additional 567,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $521.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $529.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $498.30. The company has a market cap of $80.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.60. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $364.62 and a 1-year high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $585.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $544.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.38.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

