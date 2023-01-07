Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,692,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,156,788,000 after purchasing an additional 816,066 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,888,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,987,000 after acquiring an additional 621,063 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,152,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 244.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 730,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,890,000 after acquiring an additional 518,321 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $732,671,000 after acquiring an additional 455,461 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.75.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $270.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.34, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $333.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.21.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,578 shares of company stock valued at $14,524,401 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.