Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Capri worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Capri by 624.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Capri by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of Capri by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPRI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Capri to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capri currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.82.

Capri Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $61.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $72.37.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.24. Capri had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Capri declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

