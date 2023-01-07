Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $26,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.26, for a total value of $193,382.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,846.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.68, for a total transaction of $1,300,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,886,501.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.26, for a total value of $193,382.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,846.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,390 shares of company stock valued at $41,890,815 in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

UTHR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.00.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $276.17 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $283.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 9.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.47.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $1.34. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.92 million. Sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

