Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $4.05 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,697 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,949 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Adobe by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,424,266 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,351,667,000 after buying an additional 435,380 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,699,643 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,685,629,000 after buying an additional 87,998 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625,238 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,327,056,000 after buying an additional 22,791 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,280,891 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,494,965,000 after buying an additional 21,338 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Adobe by 22.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,104,541,000 after purchasing an additional 542,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe Stock Performance

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,465 shares in the company, valued at $114,577,041.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400,465 shares in the company, valued at $114,577,041.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,361 shares of company stock worth $9,035,050. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $332.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $154.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $541.59.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

