Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Increases Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,563 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,820 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in SAP by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 38,042 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,101 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of SAP by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 39,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAP. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SAP from €122.00 ($129.79) to €115.00 ($122.34) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SAP from €95.00 ($101.06) to €100.00 ($106.38) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays raised shares of SAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.73.

SAP Stock Performance

SAP stock opened at $109.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.60 and its 200 day moving average is $94.68. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $78.22 and a 1-year high of $140.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 10.71%. Research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

SAP Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

