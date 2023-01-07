Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 108.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $26,000. Schubert & Co increased its position in shares of Accenture by 71.6% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,583,436 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN opened at $269.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.95 and a fifty-two week high of $383.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Several research firms recently commented on ACN. StockNews.com lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

