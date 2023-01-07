Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,883 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MANH. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 19.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $118.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.39 and a beta of 1.64. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.02 and a fifty-two week high of $155.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.93.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $198.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.76 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 51.06%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

