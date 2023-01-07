Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 12,731 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,731 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 0.6% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $14,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. ERn Financial LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 121,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,102 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AbbVie Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on ABBV. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.89.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $166.55 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.26 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.17.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 75.30%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

