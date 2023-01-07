Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 512 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.40.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $170.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.08 and its 200 day moving average is $161.13. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $115.63 and a 52 week high of $187.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily -