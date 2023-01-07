Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 67 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 95.5% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of LULU stock opened at $329.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $339.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.27. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $410.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LULU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.50.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

