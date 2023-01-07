Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 75 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of ASML by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Walter Public Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 20,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. 18.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $595.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $563.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $512.95. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $777.92. The firm has a market cap of $244.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26.

ASML Dividend Announcement

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 70.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $1.1393 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of ASML to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Grupo Santander raised shares of ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($510.64) price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ASML from €732.00 ($778.72) to €745.00 ($792.55) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ASML from €650.00 ($691.49) to €700.00 ($744.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, KBC Securities cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $696.46.

ASML Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.