Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Raised to $212.00 at Barclays

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $196.00 to $212.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $185.15.

CVX stock opened at $176.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $341.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron has a one year low of $122.84 and a one year high of $189.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chevron

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 48,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 268,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in Chevron by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 24,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

