Chia (XCH) Price Hits $29.42

Chia (XCH) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 7th. In the last seven days, Chia has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Chia coin can currently be bought for $29.42 or 0.00173571 BTC on major exchanges. Chia has a total market capitalization of $180.89 million and approximately $3.64 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Chia

Chia launched on March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 27,149,233 coins and its circulating supply is 6,149,625 coins. The official website for Chia is www.chia.net. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chia’s official message board is www.chia.net/blog. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chia

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by:(GreenPaper)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

