Chiliz (CHZ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $76.02 Million

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 6th. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $727.72 million and $76.02 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chiliz token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,649,111,577 tokens. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz.

Chiliz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

