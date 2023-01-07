Chiliz (CHZ) One Day Volume Hits $51.40 Million

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $721.79 million and $51.40 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chiliz token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000642 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chiliz Token Profile

Chiliz’s launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,649,111,577 tokens. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

