Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,819.96.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG traded up $37.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,402.06. 283,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,685. The company has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.80, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,471.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,502.80. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,754.56.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.11 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 9.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 33.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at $440,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 20.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 36.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.