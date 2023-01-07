CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Trading 0.1% Higher

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.88 and last traded at $24.75. 13,002 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 15,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.73.

CHS Stock Down 0.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.12.

CHS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.4219 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CHS Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CHS stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CHS Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHSCM Get Rating ) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

(Get Rating)

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

