Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) Trading 0.4% Higher

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.05 and last traded at $15.04. 941 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 1,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.98.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average is $14.82.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cincinnati Bancorp stock. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CNNB Get Rating ) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Bancorp accounts for about 0.8% of Horan Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Horan Securities Inc. owned 2.97% of Cincinnati Bancorp worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cincinnati Federal that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including demand accounts, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificate of deposit accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

