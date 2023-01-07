Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) Trading 0.4% Higher

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.05 and last traded at $15.04. 941 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 1,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.98.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.
Cincinnati Bancorp Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average is $14.82.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cincinnati Bancorp
Cincinnati Bancorp Company Profile
Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cincinnati Federal that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including demand accounts, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificate of deposit accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
Featured Stories
