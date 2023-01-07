Citigroup Boosts Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Price Target to $5.50

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.50 to $6.30 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.84.

Shares of AMBP opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.46. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.39.

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a return on equity of 59.64% and a net margin of 5.13%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 102.56%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corvex Management LP bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the second quarter worth approximately $13,037,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the first quarter worth approximately $740,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 7.7% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 1,072,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 76,584 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp increased its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 11.3% in the second quarter. Loews Corp now owns 4,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,145,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 4.5% in the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 653,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 28,139 shares in the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

