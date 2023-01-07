Citigroup Boosts Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target to $216.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $204.00 to $216.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $201.44.

NYSE AVY opened at $188.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.96. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $151.62 and a 52-week high of $215.96.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.05). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 30.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,256,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,099,000 after acquiring an additional 566,938 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 7.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,398,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,681,000 after purchasing an additional 437,559 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 105.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,317,000 after purchasing an additional 377,885 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 66.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 907,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,675,000 after buying an additional 363,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

