Citigroup Boosts Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target to $130.00

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
PKG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com lowered Packaging Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Packaging Co. of America from a hold rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.11.
Packaging Co. of America Price Performance
Shares of PKG opened at $132.19 on Wednesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $110.56 and a 12-month high of $168.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.82 and its 200 day moving average is $130.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86.
Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.54%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 397.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 455.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.
About Packaging Co. of America
Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.
