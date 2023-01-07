Citigroup Raises Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Price Target to $53.00

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SLGN. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Silgan from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silgan presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.13.

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $52.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. Silgan has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $54.59.

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 17.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Silgan by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,542,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,929,000 after purchasing an additional 710,654 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the first quarter worth approximately $24,301,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 69.0% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,381,000 after purchasing an additional 436,243 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,572,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,191,000 after buying an additional 205,095 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 48.0% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 508,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,009,000 after buying an additional 164,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

