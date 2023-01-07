Civic Market Cap Hits $77.71 Million (CVC)

Civic (CVC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Civic has a market capitalization of $77.71 million and $4.54 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Civic has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Civic token can currently be purchased for about $0.0777 or 0.00000458 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 48.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.92 or 0.00447620 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $296.15 or 0.01746013 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,187.01 or 0.30580970 BTC.

Civic Token Profile

Civic launched on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform.

Buying and Selling Civic

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user.CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

