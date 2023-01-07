Clean Power Hydrogen (LON:CPH2) Trading Up 1.6%

Clean Power Hydrogen Plc (LON:CPH2 – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 31 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 31 ($0.37). Approximately 61,809 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 66,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.50 ($0.37).
Clean Power Hydrogen Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 7.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 34.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 40.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £81.73 million and a P/E ratio of -0.85.
Clean Power Hydrogen Company Profile
Clean Power Hydrogen plc, a green hydrogen technology and manufacturing company, engages in the development of hydrogen and oxygen production solutions. The company provides membrane-free electrolyser technology, which produces green hydrogen and oxygen in medical grade purity. It serves power, industry and manufacturing, transportation and machinery, commercial and retail, and hydroculture markets.
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Clean Power Hydrogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Power Hydrogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.