Clean Power Hydrogen (LON:CPH2) Trading Up 1.6%

Clean Power Hydrogen Plc (LON:CPH2 – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 31 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 31 ($0.37). Approximately 61,809 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 66,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.50 ($0.37).

Clean Power Hydrogen Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 7.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 34.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 40.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £81.73 million and a P/E ratio of -0.85.

Clean Power Hydrogen Company Profile

Clean Power Hydrogen plc, a green hydrogen technology and manufacturing company, engages in the development of hydrogen and oxygen production solutions. The company provides membrane-free electrolyser technology, which produces green hydrogen and oxygen in medical grade purity. It serves power, industry and manufacturing, transportation and machinery, commercial and retail, and hydroculture markets.

