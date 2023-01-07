ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund (NYSE:CTR) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.77

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.77 and traded as low as $27.64. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund shares last traded at $27.96, with a volume of 23,751 shares traded.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Trading Up 4.3 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.57 and its 200-day moving average is $28.80.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%.
About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
