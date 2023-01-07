ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund (NYSE:CTR) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.77

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.77 and traded as low as $27.64. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund shares last traded at $27.96, with a volume of 23,751 shares traded.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Trading Up 4.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.57 and its 200-day moving average is $28.80.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 703,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,519,000 after purchasing an additional 226,485 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 93,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 53,439 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $847,000. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 336.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 12,025 shares during the last quarter.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

