Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2023

Shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODXGet Rating) were down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.55. Approximately 58,566 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 79,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CODX shares. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Co-Diagnostics Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.93. The stock has a market cap of $78.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of -0.94.

Co-Diagnostics last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 million. As a group, analysts predict that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Co-Diagnostics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Co-Diagnostics by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Co-Diagnostics by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 10,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

About Co-Diagnostics



Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.

Featured Articles

