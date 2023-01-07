Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) were down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.55. Approximately 58,566 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 79,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CODX shares. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Co-Diagnostics Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.93. The stock has a market cap of $78.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of -0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:CODX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 million. As a group, analysts predict that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Co-Diagnostics by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Co-Diagnostics by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 10,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.

